In our culture we assign monetary value to everything.
Corporations look at forests, land, water and see only what can be cut, mined and dammed for profit. Politicians look at rivers, oceans and sky and see routes for military superiority and personal power and wealth.
Recently the World Wildlife Fund valued oceans at $24 trillion hoping that assigning a price tag would cause us to take better care of places we have turned into monstrous dumps for plastics, an evolving wasteland where dead seals, whales and starving immigrants wash up on beaches. Wilderness, National Parks and Monuments once set aside by those who valued their priceless beauty, wildlife, sacredness and the belief that in saving these things we might also save ourselves.
These places now have become a goldmine for recreation industries.
Today with our mountain bikes, Skidoos, ORVs, drones and dogs, we tear through, tear up and terrorize every living thing. To us the world is dead, merely a playground for people, so we kill what is alive.
We've put a price on everything, but no one really benefits. We've settled for an uglier, degraded, more impoverished world and have abandoned our internal ecosystem of loving what is beautiful. We've forgotten how priceless community and intimacy are.
Today we are facing the crisis of climate change, and no amount of money will begin to fix it until we fix our behavior and the illusion that we are separate from each other and the rest of this precious world.
No person would ever put a price tag on their child or mother's life, yet we are selling to the highest bidder everything that is needed for life itself. Is this the kind of world we want? A world that has forgotten how to love is a barren world indeed.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
