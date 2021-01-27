I received the glossy Mount Vernon School District’s Community Link in my mail and have a few comments and questions.
First, I would like to introduce myself. I was born in Mount Vernon at Rowley Hospital. My father was a state patrolman and was stationed in Skagit County immediately after returning from the Army at the end of WWII. He loved the valley and hoped to become a farmer, but when I was 5, he was transferred to King County.
My husband and I raised our three sons in Bellevue and made the decision to send them to Catholic school. So for over 50 years, we paid school taxes — and for 24 years of tuition for our sons’ educations. My husband died 14 years ago, but three years ago I made the decision to come home to retire in this amazing valley.
Of course, the question I have is regarding the levy. So are we being told that we will pay less next year than this? The truth is with the increased valuations that we have received by the county, we will probably be paying more. And yes, I have taken a look at the senior citizen tax exemption forms — they must have been designed by the IRS — as confusing and as complicated and probably requiring a CPA’s assistance.
Why not give us “old folk” a break? What if you reach the age of 70 (for example) and your property taxes are either eliminated entirely or by 50%? No questions asked, no forms to fill out — just a “thank you for all you have contributed in your lifetime” and let us off the hook?
I know I’m dreaming, but a girl’s gotta dream.
Kathleen Bullock
Mount Vernon
