My wife and I are retired seniors. We live (or try to) on a fixed income. We are not rich, and probably don’t even make the wealthy category.
But our national government, and all of the local and regional government and quasi-government agencies, must think we are, based on the size of the tax bills they send us.
Some non-elected bureaucrat has determined an income level for Skagit County residents that is near poverty level to qualify for tax exemptions.
If we lived 50 miles south, in King County, our income would more than qualify, yet the cost of living here is just as high as it is in King County. Apparently said bureaucrat doesn’t eat, shop or buy gas here.
If the Legislature doesn’t remedy these inequalities and soon, many seniors are going to be forced to move or otherwise leave their homes. This is unkind, unfair and totally unjust.
I suggest some solutions.
Roll back property taxes for seniors to what they were paying when they turned 65, and freeze them at the level. Computing this would not be difficult.
Alternative idea: Eliminate all education spending included in property taxes for any property owner 65 and older (without need of a low-income qualifier).
Or try this one. A minimum 40% rollback in property taxes, sales taxes, and B&P taxes for everyone.
Let us determine where we want to spend our money, not legislators, not bureaucrats, not school boards and not city and county councils. They can learn to live on what they do get, just like all of us have to.
