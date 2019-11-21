The article on the front page of the Nov. 8 Skagit Valley Herald, “Secret Service study: School attackers showed warning signs,” cites “the most comprehensive review of school attacks since” Columbine in 1999.
The info is to “help train school officials and law enforcement on how to better identify students who may be planning an attack and how to stop them before they strike.” It goes on to state “the key is knowing what to look for, recognizing the patterns and intervening early to try to stop someone from pursuing violence,” with a focus on behavior profiles, home lives, suspension records and such.
While this study’s goals are admirable, it appears to ignore the elephant in the room. Nowhere in the reporting on “how to stop them before they strike” or how to “intervene early” is there mention of limiting access to guns. The investigations even indicate “The weapons used were mostly guns” and “Most of the weapons came from the attackers’ homes.”
The United States, with less than 5% of the world’s population, has 35-50% of the world’s civilian-owned guns (PBS). From Jan. 1, 2009, to May 21, 2018, we have had 288 school shootings, 57 times as many school shootings as in the other six G7 countries combined (CNN). In frequency of school attacks, the U.S. leads by a wide margin.
Do we think our peer nations don’t have disgruntled students who are bullied, have poor school records, are suicidal and fixated on violence? And yet those nations’ rates of school attacks are far overshadowed by ours. The big difference is gun access.
Until we join nations with more sensible gun regulation, all the efforts to offer identification training will move us forward only marginally in this monumental challenge, and more innocent school children will die.
Clara Duff
Anacortes
