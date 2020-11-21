As of Friday morning, 73,042 ballots have been counted in Skagit County. Of those, 37,740 voted for Biden while 32,323 voted for Trump.
It is worth being mindful that chances are, our friends, neighbors and co-workers did not vote for the same candidate as us.
During this election cycle, I have read the daily opinion page of the Skagit Valley Herald and have seen some of the most alienating and divisive letters and opinions coming from both sides.
My concern is the example we are setting for our young people. Teachers often use newspapers as a teaching tool. As a public school teacher here in the valley, I would absolutely hesitate to expose my students to the mean-spirited rants I often see, especially considering the voting statistics previously mentioned. Rather, I want my students to learn that a difference of opinion can actually be tolerable and can be addressed in a constructive manner. Incivility and alienation clearly don’t work.
While we may be offended by an elected official and feel the need to express our opinion (as is our right), I would like to challenge us all to do so in a way that would set a good example for our young people.
I would love nothing more than to be able to show my students examples of their fellow community members voicing their opinions in a manner that is tactful, thought-provoking and engaging.
Mandy Lewis
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.