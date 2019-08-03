I've known Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton for eight years. In that time, there has never been a harsh word spoken between us. He has been regularly attending CTK church in that time.
Since Sexton has been mayor, the crime rate has dropped, traffic has become much safer due to the roundabout, the landscape in the Fairhaven area is beautiful with the new town clock and the lights that light up the pathway for residents to go on evening walks.
It is true that Mayor Steve Sexton is a proven leader.
Zaikaya Setzer
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.