I've known Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton for eight years. In that time, there has never been a harsh word spoken between us. He has been regularly attending CTK church in that time.

Since Sexton has been mayor, the crime rate has dropped, traffic has become much safer due to the roundabout, the landscape in the Fairhaven area is beautiful with the new town clock and the lights that light up the pathway for residents to go on evening walks.

It is true that Mayor Steve Sexton is a proven leader.

Zaikaya Setzer

Burlington

