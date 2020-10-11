The term "public servant" has changed to become the exact opposite. Those in public office nowadays with rare exception are in those positions for their own agendas and benefit.
The current Seattle City Council is a perfect example of government gone wrong. Maybe they need to get out of their offices and take a real life look at what's been happening right under their noses.
Seattle is a beautiful city, or was. Now parts of it look like a war zone. The damages done were not due to rightful indignant protesting; it was downright destruction and lawlessness.
The Seattle City Council may feel all powerful and intellectual sitting in their seats, but believe me they are hardly revered.
Most sensible individuals regard them as dangerous loose cannons who don't have even a remote sense of reality. They are so full of themselves, however, that it seems unlikely they would ever consider their concepts of common decency out of line.
Lynn Moen
Sedro-Woolley
