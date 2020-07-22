I am endorsing Heather Shand Perkins as Superior Court judge.
She is currently the Superior Court commissioner, selected unanimously by the four sitting judges. Heather has extensive experience both in private practice and as court commissioner. Her knowledge and understanding of the law and her fair practice of such make her the ultimate judge candidate.
Heather has great compassion for those in our community who are less fortunate or who need help. She has served in many voluntary organizations in our community. Her involvement with these groups reveal her commitment and compassion for people, especially to those in our local area. Her willingness to help create a better community for all of us not only helps people today but also positively affects the next generation as they benefit greatly from these organizations, as well.
Heather not only serves on committees giving of herself and her time, but has also donated services to groups such as the Skagit Symphony and local schools.
I believe our court system and community would benefit tremendously from having such a strong, educated professional woman as Heather Shand Perkins serve as Superior Court judge.
Janine Cook
Mount Vernon
