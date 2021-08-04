We all need to make informed decisions about masks and vaccinations based on reputable scientific data, and we also need to make those decisions based on legitimate behavioral research and data.
Research and casual experience show that people can influence their peers’ behavior through their own words and actions.
A recent Associated Press article gave an example of this. It shared an avowed anti-vaxxer’s response to contracting a severe case of COVID-19. He expressed his sheer terror at not being able to breathe and being put on a ventilator. Before he even left the hospital, he was on the phone with his anti-vaxxer family and friends, sharing his experience and strongly encouraging them to get vaccinated to avoid going through what he did, saying, “The vaccine won’t kill you, but COVID can!”
I invite all survivors of serious COVID-19 to do the same. Your words and experiences matter and could help save lives.
Lin McJunkin
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.