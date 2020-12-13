My good news this year is small in retrospect. However, I am thrilled at the opportunity to be sharing two chunks of good news with the public.
I profess to be a lifelong learner and eternal optimist, with an opinion. Some good news: I learned so much in this year 2020. I read the Skagit Valley Herald and New York Times every day. I listen to The Daily, a daily podcast about very current news.
That said, this year, I learned through amazing journalists and narrators about science, medicine, politics, the U.S. government, the nation, human stories, data, and, of course, a plethora of other topics on people, places and things. I felt so informed in 2020 and prior that I held hope and continue to hold onto hope for a positive, healthy and productive future for my family, friends, the nation and the world.
I am a middle school teacher. Although our in-school teaching year ended March 16, 2020, we continued distance learning, and we are still going strong today. That said, my other good news: I am a teacher in 2020, and I love my job. Although there have been major changes and shifts, I love school wherever we are.
The moments of joy I experience are the many challenges blended with reading my eighth-grade writing students’ work or seeing so many of my grade six students’ animals on a computer screen from homes in our Life Science class.
Small victories include starting our own school podcast, editorial newspaper and learning about cells during a pandemic. A personal milestone is to continue reading and listening for avenues of learning and reciprocally continue teaching to engage and inform future generations through high-quality education wherever we are.
What was good about your year?
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
