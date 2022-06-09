Clyde Shavers, who is running to represent the 10th Legislative District, grew up in a household that was strong on public service. The duty to work for your community was clearly instilled in him by his father’s service, both in the military and the police force. Clyde has served in the U.S. Navy.

Like many of our veterans, his service does not end there. He has worked in environmental law, helping protect precious resources like clean water, and currently serves on the boards of several nonprofits that address homelessness.

We need more representatives like him in Olympia. People who know how our community is struggling and where services are needed to keep our community safe and strong. Elect Clyde Shavers to the Washington House of Representatives.

Brenda Cunningham

Mount Vernon

