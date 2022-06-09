...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Clyde Shavers, who is running to represent the 10th Legislative District, grew up in a household that was strong on public service. The duty to work for your community was clearly instilled in him by his father’s service, both in the military and the police force. Clyde has served in the U.S. Navy.
Like many of our veterans, his service does not end there. He has worked in environmental law, helping protect precious resources like clean water, and currently serves on the boards of several nonprofits that address homelessness.
We need more representatives like him in Olympia. People who know how our community is struggling and where services are needed to keep our community safe and strong. Elect Clyde Shavers to the Washington House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.