I was very pleased to meet Clyde Shavers and learn more about his experience and commitment to the community as he runs for state representative in the 10th Legislative District.
Clyde is the son of a Marine sergeant. He was raised in a house that values public service.
Though he could have gone to school anywhere, Clyde chose the United States Naval Academy. He answered his nation’s call to service and proudly served under three presidents.
I’m a born and raised Skagitonian as were both my parents. So I strongly value that Clyde is committed to protecting the quality of life here.
He knows that the solution to issues surrounding affordable housing is not to build so-called fully contained communities, giant suburban housing developments sprawling over Skagit’s rural areas.
He is committed to strengthening our uniquely diversified agricultural economy, and addressing the need for affordable housing in a way that doesn’t sacrifice Skagit’s rural character.
As a lawyer, Clyde worked on voter protection to make sure every vote was counted. He served as the state’s voter protection coordinator during the 2020 election.
Clyde is a lawyer for the people. I know that when he gets to Olympia he’ll represent his constituents and not special interests. Please join our family of voters in supporting Clyde Shavers.
John Stein
Mount Vernon
