...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Shavers would support women's right to choose
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This decision places the right to an abortion in the hands of state legislatures.
It has long been documented that Democrat legislators support a woman’s right to choose whereas Republican legislators would end the right to choose.
Democrats look to defend the crucial American value of freedom of choice by repeatedly voting to protect the freedom to choose. Clyde Shavers, a U.S. Navy veteran who upholds American values, is running to represent the 38th Legislative District, position one.
Like most Democrats, Shavers recognizes the American value of freedom of choice stating that “the overturning of Roe v. Wade is un-American by taking rights from women.” Shavers also stated that he “will fight to protect every woman’s freedom to choose by ensuring access to abortions and preventative and prenatal care.”
The overturning of Roe v. Wade has drastically changed numerous lives. The freedom of choice is a fundamental American value that people hold dear. A vote for Clyde Shavers is a vote for American values.
