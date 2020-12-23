This letter is in response to the two letters from Mount Vernon residents about the homeless shelter in Burlington.
I agree something needs to be done, but placing them in the middle of businesses is not the answer. The value of their property will go down. What about the garbage, the lack of care for the little homes, the drug activity and people extending to tent living on the property? What kind of management will control this?
Why don’t we try three or four little homes in Mayor Sexton’s backyard and see how it goes first?
Joan Harris
Burlington
