My father was a research scientist. He told me years ago that the best research scientist he ever knew was a man who got out of bed every morning, looked out his bedroom window and said out loud, “What is going on out there today?”
Perhaps the trouble with some contemporary scientists is that they think they already know something. They go to their labs without expectation of shock or surprise. Science dies without imagination. I have faith that there are many research scientists today throughout the world working to find a vaccine to cure the COVID-19 virus. They are expecting every day to be shocked and surprised.
So it should be with our faith. Faith that is unprepared to be shocked, surprised, is faith that will soon die. Keep the faith and be expecting soon we will be shocked and surprised.
Chuck Jerman
Mount Vernon
