In regards to the page six story on Nov. 16, posing the question concerning the “Motive a mystery in school shooting,” I’m going to go out on a limb here and demystify these mass killings.
It’s not that a “motive” is a sufficient reason or a palpable excuse, but I guess for some that want to “understand” the incomprehensible, it’s more than they can accept; but the sad fact is that these horrible acts are just part of our “American Identity.” We seem to be in a race for the number of dead with the cartels of Mexico, and no one is safe or immune from the carnage.
Our otherwise sane and sensible portion of society (a majority) has been corrupted by an insecure, impotent and impudent group of mostly white males that have sculpted the collective mindset to think that the status quo is perfectly normal to own an automatic assault weapon.
Want to go out and kill a bunch of kids? That’s OK. Want to slaughter a dance floor of people trying to have a good time? No problem. Your ability to do those things are more or less protected by a Congress of spineless politicians that are so insecure in their place in the world that they can’t do anything that might compromise their status.
So the lack of a motive is no mystery at all. These heinous acts are carried out (nearly weekly) because they can be. The motive isn’t important. The NRA has made it woefully clear that gun manufacturers and gun buyers have an unfettered pass to produce and buy whatever a paranoid public wants.
It makes me wonder how long it will be before I can pop into my local gun shop and buy a rocket launcher.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.