Disregard for the "stay at home" and social distancing recommendations have an impact on the health and safety of us all.
Between April 19-25, Whatcom County saw only eight new COVID-19 cases. The Thursday following, the Lummi Public Health Department announced 11 new cases in two days, all of which were under the age of 40. Of those, 44% were 19 and younger, 50% were ages 20-29, and 6% were between ages 30-39. Now this number has nearly doubled, from 22 to 40, probably still more by now.
This is a wake-up call for us all. Disregard for others qualifies as reckless endangerment: "Reckless" conduct that exhibits a culpable disregard of foreseeable consequences to others from the act or omission involved. The accused need not intentionally cause resulting harm. (Wikipedia) Reckless endangerment is a gross misdemeanor punishable by law. (RCW 9A.36.050)
Do we really need to go there?
Please pay attention to the most current recommendations of scientists involved in the study of this virus; not the politicians, not the rumors. Do any of us want to find out we were responsible for causing a serious illness or death?
Our government needs to do much more to support those suffering from the financial impact of this shutdown on peoples’ lives. If you do not seriously need the money being sent, please consider sharing it with someone who does.
Dorothy de Fremery
Sedro-Woolley
