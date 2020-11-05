Hospice of the Northwest is a model of excellence.

The blending of expert physicians and mission-focused staff combined with outstanding community donor support has created this paragon of hospice services in its four-county service area. This is a winning team — and patients, families and our communities benefit greatly.

If organizational or ownership changes need to be made, let’s get creative and make them locally and continue to support HNW.

Jean Leib

Executive director, HNW, retired

Sedro Woolley

