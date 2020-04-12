As a senior (greater than 75 years old and with some pre-existing health conditions), I would like to thank our first responders, hospital staff, grocery store staff and pharmacy employees for keeping us safe during this dangerous time.
However, I would also like to thank our whole community for staying home and practicing safe distancing to slow the spread of the virus and allow our hospitals the time needed to adapt to this crisis.
Being retired, I know that these social changes are much easier for me to adapt to than the rest of our community. I do not have children to take care of, and I am not reliant on my next paycheck to pay my bills.
Therefore I, and hopefully other seniors, plan on donating the government’s $1,200 stimulus check to our local food bank. Since this check was not based totally on need but also on politics, this is a good use of this unexpected money. Because the check may not arrive for a number of months, I will donate now when it is needed the most.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
