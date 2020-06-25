I have remained silent about the current racial divide unless someone strikes up a conversation on it. If you believe that “white silence is violence,” you would be wrong.
In any relationship, all parties have to own up to their contribution to a problem. I personally treat all people like I want to be treated. I try to base my response to people by their attitude and conduct. Not just to me but to anyone who they are in contact or observe.
First, the officer who held George Floyd down and showed no compassion for another human being is justified to be fired. What brought him to Floyd was a call to the police. The police were not just driving by and targeting him. Lawmakers make laws, and when the law is broken, police are called to investigate.
When I was younger, I had a “muscle car” with shined wheels and loud pipes. I was a target for the police because of it. Or so I thought. In reality it was my driving habits that they were writing tickets for. That is a simplified example. But the day I realized I had to own up to my conduct, the road got safer.
I pulled up to the corner of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue a couple weeks ago and was watching the crowd eyeing me. I was wondering what they thought about me.
Little did they know that I was listening to Paul Butterfield. A blues harmonica player from Chicago. He wouldn’t play a gig if his black musicians were not able to stay in the same hotel. Simple and yet powerful.
Louis Armstrong did a great cover of a Fats Waller song “Black and Blue.” He was criticized for being too easy on his version. I doubt that I would have ever heard it if he hadn’t done it.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
