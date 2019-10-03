Single-use plastic bags must go the way of DDT. Both were considered convenient and effective until we learned their hidden costs.
Banned in the 1970s, DDT affected the food chain, threatened human health and poisoned wildlife. Now that we know the true costs of single-use plastic bags, these should be banned.
La Conner banned them by ordinance, as have 31 other local governments in Washington. Mount Vernon and other Skagit governments should adopt a model ordinance with reasonable exceptions, plus incentives to encourage the alternative use of reusable bags, not paper bags.
Single-use plastic bags are not “biodegradable,” but break down into tiny, persistent microplastics that seep into soils and water bodies. They are consumed by salmon and other creatures in our food chain. Numerous news accounts report staggering numbers of birds and marine mammals killed annually by ingesting plastic bags. Microplastics even fall from the air. (Science News, April 2019)
How big is the problem? With an estimate of 300 bags used by each American times Skagit County's population, that means as many as 38 million single-use plastic bags are used annually in this county. (National Geographic and state Employment Security Department)
These bags are not accepted in our curbside single-stream recycling, but people put them in recycling bins, clogging equipment in recycling sorting lines, and into composting bins, returning them to gardens. Few are recycled properly at grocery stores.
Clearly, many bags never even make it to the landfill: We can see them in Skagit’s treetops, fence lines, stream banks and fields.
Naysayers will insist we do nothing. However, Skagit County's growing single-use plastic bag problem is too large to ignore; its consequences demand local action.
Mary Ruth Holder
Mount Vernon
