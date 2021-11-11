Recently a Seattle TV station indicated that King County had made the decision to start prosecuting individuals who were selling narcotics, including fentanyl that caused deaths of their citizens.
As the Skagit County prosecuting attorney, I have been asked what my office and law enforcement are doing about this problem. My answer is that we are and have been aggressively pursuing those who sell these poisons in the Skagit Valley for many years. We have been prosecuting and seeking prison sentences for those drug dealers whose activities cause the death of our citizens.
This has been a group effort by my office and all of the law enforcement agencies in Skagit County. We have prosecuted and obtained convictions in at least 10 cases with several still pending and awaiting trial. Additionally, law enforcement, including our local Drug Task Force, actively investigate a significant number of overdose deaths, many directly related to fentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than heroin.
These cases are very difficult to prove, but significant time has been spent in training by law enforcement who pursue them with determination while showing empathy for the survivors of the victims. These cases are a top priority of this office, and the attorneys handling them have been and continue to be dogged in their prosecution of these cases and seeking accountability for those responsible for these unnecessary deaths.
We continue to advocate for appropriate laws and urge you to join us and tell your representatives to deal with controlled-substance homicide, especially involving fentanyl and the tragic consequences of this epidemic.
We will continue our efforts to protect our community and its citizens as we have for many years.
