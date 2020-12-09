When I read that the Sheriff’s Office is responding to far more dog complaints than in the past in “Ask the Undersheriff,” I was reminded again of the need for our county to adopt two laws.
Unlike most counties, we have no law that requires dogs to be leashed or otherwise under control when off private property and no law that requires licensing of dogs. Most animal lovers like me support these laws because they help dogs. They also help people, address public safety issues and provide the money needed for our county to respond to animal calls, investigate animal cruelty, etc.
It is not safe for dogs to run loose. My husband hit a dog that ran across a county road in front of his car. He and the nearby children were devastated. I have had my dog attacked twice by loose dogs. When living in Skagit County, our neighbors’ dogs were constantly on our property harassing wildlife. Every other county we have lived in had a leash law of some sort.
A law requiring licensing of dogs is also important. It brings in the revenue needed to fund animal control and cruelty investigations, work done by animal control departments.
Dog licensing also rewards spaying and neutering with less expensive licenses for “altered” dogs.
These two laws create a win-win situation for dogs, other animals and humans. I hope our local Humane Society will become a strong advocate for these two laws as are most animal advocacy groups.
Martha Hall
Anacortes
