Donald Trump lost this election by more than six million votes. His repeated claims of fraud have proven false. Unfortunately, many of his supporters believe these lies and claim that the election was stolen by corrupt Democrats.
Yet the 2020 election right here in Skagit County shows exactly how Donald Trump lost. As of Friday, Nov. 21, Skagit County had recorded 73,042 ballots for president. Of these 37,740 were for Biden, and 32,323 for Trump. This is a difference of 5,417 votes. Not a blowout, but a comfortable margin.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Republican Ron Wesen was ahead of Democrat Mark Lundstrom for county commissioner in District 1 by almost 4,500 votes. Again, not a blowout, but a comfortable margin.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and I have not heard any claims of fraud in our election. Wesen won because he has done a creditable job as county commissioner, and a majority of Skagit County voters believed that he deserved another term. Trump lost in Skagit County because he failed in his duties as president, and a majority of voters did not believe that he deserved another term.
All over the country, in red states and blue states, this pattern was repeated. Down-ballot Republicans did well in local and statewide elections. Republicans will probably hold the line in the Senate and have picked up a number of seats in the House of Representatives. This election was a significant victory for Republicans, yet Trump, the head of the Republican Party, lost by a margin of almost 4%.
There is no mystery here and certainly no fraud. Trump lost fair and square, and it is time for all of us to move on.
James Winchester
La Conner
