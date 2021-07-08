No matter how you skin a cat, it’s bound to be hard on the animal.
Though I don’t believe Supreme Court conservatives torture cats, they do seem to enjoy skinning the Constitution, and their last two decisions of the 2020-21 court session were clear examples of how they do it.
In both their California and Arizona decisions, the court’s conservative majority said that when it comes to free speech our bank account should speak more loudly than our ballot.
Neither decision was a surprise. Since “Citizens United,” which confirmed the questionable claims that money is speech and that corporations have the rights of persons, and the “Shelby County” decision that neutered Section II of the Voting Rights Act, the court has consistently elevated the power of money over the power of American voters.
In the California case, using potential harassment as its reason the court said contributors to the dark money PACS that funneled more than 1 billion dollars to the last election (open secrets.org), could remain unidentified. For those of us who contribute small amounts to political campaigns and whose names are readily available on public disclosure commission websites, it might be hard to summon much sympathy for the wealthy few who shower money on political campaigns behind a court-sanctioned cloak of anonymity.
In its other decision the court confirmed an Arizona law that forbid out-of-precinct voting and required each voter to turn in his or her own ballot, despite clear evidence that Republican states regularly change or eliminate voting locations (votingrightsalliance,org), that the new laws were not in response to any proven fraud, and that the law would effectively disenfranchise tens of thousands of Native American and Latino voters who have no ready transportation (nerf.org).
Supreme Court conservatives are slowly skinning the first and fifteenth amendments alive.
Ken Winkes
Conway
