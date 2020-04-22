The headline reads: “Relief money dries up for small businesses.”
Out of a $2 trillion relief package to aid small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our representatives could only earmark $350 billion while the Kennedy Center, public broadcasting, Congress and miscellaneous other arts programs that are already funded through our taxes get extra money.
And Congress has the gall to ask for another huge package. As a tax-paying citizen, I object to the printing of more money to fund the wasteful spending that goes on while our small businesses lack what was promised. It’s becoming more obvious to me that our elected officials in D.C. don’t care about the little guy.
Bill Schwer
Sedro-Woolley
