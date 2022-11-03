I read others are urging citizens to do their own ballot research, since much media product is partisan puff piece or sophomorically slanted.
To "compare and contrast," the independent voter seeks objective information from many places, even the disagreeable.
But, ironically, some political operatives or candidates may use an opposite tact, preferring to lie low, popping up a bit during elections - like the dormouse in the teapot - but hoping inertia and un-informed voters will carry measures, or ensure repeat "solons" a nice sinecure.
Voters once enjoyed the luxury of inattention, but with America in trouble, the status quo isn't working. In the perfect world every voter would critique every ballot issue/every candidate. Impractical? Perhaps, but at least start at the top of the ticket, at senatorial position, being sure to research candidate Tiffany Smiley. I bet, whatever your politics, her story and that of her family will astound.
It's not hyperbole to speak of Smiley's singular achievements - a groundbreaker, with grit, vigor and alacrity to navigate our fraught future, while elevating Washington state to its proper standing.
Such opportunities rarely come along. Tiffany Smiley - truly a "rara avis."
Washington. "There is a tide ..." Don't miss the boat.
