Jennifer Smith is the right choice for Conway School Board.
Her business experience and rural perspective will bring a fresh voice and more open exchange of ideas to discussions at board meetings.
The McCleary Fix has had consequences for schools statewide, forcing administrators to make hard choices to keep programs and teachers. The new administration at Conway School is energized and engaged with their staff and working hard to stretch every dollar.
In the future, our board will need to keep a close eye on enrollment and make thoughtful decisions on spending and staffing. Conway is currently forming a new levy committee. It will be directing the School Board in its ask for tax dollars next February. Let’s make Jennifer Smith part of that conversation.
Laurie Olds
Mount Vernon
