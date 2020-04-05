“In ... Texas they think oil rigs are pretty,” Mitch McConnell said in 2008, insinuating that caring for the environment is for sissies.
Well today, we have a whole nation of sissies washing their hands like Lady MacBeth and protecting their lungs from the ravages of COVID-19. The pandemic is causing a great deal of suffering around the world, so one would think our nation would want to avoid adding to the suffering.
Yet today, defying compassion and exploiting this crisis, this administration rolled back another environmental/health protection that will add one billion tons of sickening, toxic, global warming-escalating carbon dioxide into our environment.
This undoing of public protections accompanies 99 others that would allow smog, toxic chemicals, greenhouse gases and water contaminants into not only our streams and air but into our lungs, guts and the breast milk of nursing mothers.
The sissies of the nation have a healthy alternative to the brutal, ideological agenda of the Republican Party. It's an inclusive, justice-based vision for the future. The sissies envision a fair economy and a green, clean, renewable energy-producing infrastructure. They envision good jobs, transitioning from a dirty, corrupt $20 billion subsidized fossil fuel industry to industries that work with nature, not against it.
Sissies will break up monopolies, protect our public lands, create a fair tax system and affordable healthcare. Sissies don't deny the reality of climate change, pollution, political corruption or pandemics. They face reality, act boldly and find real solutions to problems that are harming people and the planet.
This pandemic is showing us what can be accomplished in community.
Together we care for each other through our anxiety and our losses. Together, respecting science we wash our hands, and value each precious breath.
Together the sissies become a strong force for good.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.