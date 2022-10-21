The Big Lie. It is not the 2020 or even the 2016 election deniers. And I include Donald Trump, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton. The Big Lie or Lies in my opinion are: The southern border is secure. The Ukraine war is Vladimir Putin’s war. MAGAs are domestic extremists. The origin of COVID. Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.

Secure border: Ask the governors of the border states. Ask the mayors of New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard. Why has sanctuary city Seattle been left out? Or maybe Seattle enjoyed one of Joe Biden’s midnight flights. Who would know?

