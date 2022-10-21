The Big Lie. It is not the 2020 or even the 2016 election deniers. And I include Donald Trump, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton. The Big Lie or Lies in my opinion are: The southern border is secure. The Ukraine war is Vladimir Putin’s war. MAGAs are domestic extremists. The origin of COVID. Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.
Secure border: Ask the governors of the border states. Ask the mayors of New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard. Why has sanctuary city Seattle been left out? Or maybe Seattle enjoyed one of Joe Biden’s midnight flights. Who would know?
Putin’s war: There is no question that Putin is an opportunist who witnessed the disastrous Afghan withdrawal and took advantage of a weak administration. The selling point to the Russian people is NATO encroaching on Russia’s borders. Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev warned against this very expansion. President George H.W. Bush assured in writing this would not happen. But here we are. Do we not recall the Cuban Missile Crisis, when we were at risk?
MAGA extremists: Do school board meetings count? Or even Jan. 6? “Who is Ray Epps?” On video inciting, directing election protesters to go into the Capitol buildings, but never charged. Why? That's a question that even the FBI and Justice Department haven't answered.
COVID and Hunter’s laptop: You be the judge. While COVID's origin is unknown, it certainly exposed the cracks in our pharmaceutical and health care system. Not to mention the government health agencies we trust to look out for the people’s best interests. Hunter ...
To quote Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, (2022 CPAC Address) “... America was founded by geniuses, but is being run by idiots."
In this election, if we send the same bunch back to Congress, wouldn’t it just be more of the same?
