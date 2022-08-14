I read about some recent U.S. spending ahead — $3.5 billion, $369 billion and $9.8 billion. These amounts and the possibilities their value cover blows my middle-class, public school educator’s mind.
The estimated value of contracts awarded by NASA for developing new space suits was announced June 1 and is $3.5 billion. (Time magazine)
The recent historic climate bill proposes $369 billion in spending. Another $1 billion is going to Ukraine for security and weapons, making a new total for Ukraine of $9.8 billion. (CNBC, Aug. 8)
I am one of over 3.2 million public school teachers in the U.S. starting school soon (NCES.Ed.gov, May 2021).
My question and concern is whether anything has been done this summer or ahead to spend time and money securing the safety of schools, staff and students from mass shootings? We have the money, experts and supplies. We must take the time for all schools to be protected.
Sadly, the Connecticut Sandy Hook tragedy, killing 20 children and six adults, has been brought up again after 10 years. No one can forget over two months ago the incomprehensible terror at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where 21 lives were lost (19 were children). These tragedies happened in elementary schools. Why can’t Congress urgently spend time and money figuring out the crucial need to control violent murders with assault weapons and ammunition?
When I read of future spending, I raise my voice for schools, children and families. I understand money to fund environmental and health care changes and trying to help a country save itself. What more can we do at home to prevent our own U.S., and on this planet, tragedies, to get back to safe schools and quality education?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.