There’s been justifiable outrage regarding the death of George Floyd, but it’s looking more and more like some may be taking historical cues to expand vigilante acts within our nation.
The indoctrination of youth is a key factor in instigating unrest, especially when you look back at the British Fabian Society, Germany’s Eduard Bernstein’s Evolutionary Socialist movement, and even Hitler’s Nazis Youth campaign of 1937.
Carefully choreographed unrest in the Soviet Union, Venezuela, and in the Mao Zedong’s China uprisings, youth indoctrination also played a significant role in bringing forth anarchy.
What we’re witnessing now are brainwashed and historically ignorant youth making violent attacks on our police, businesses and historical monuments and statues.
An incensed hatred for our country, spawned by paid anarchists, a race-baiting media and our liberal universities, the manifestation and false narrative that our country is corrupt, racist and evil has now been unleashed on our streets.
Clearly, a well-calculated socialist power grab is taking place.
America has reached a point of no return if loyal citizens do not see this chaos for what it really is. America is at war for her very survival and we better wake up.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
