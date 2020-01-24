There is a homelessness problem, and we need to work together to find solutions that are workable for the community.
Each and every day I read about the problem and how nobody wants a shelter in their neighborhood and the rude heartless comments that people make. I want to say that I have been homeless for over a year, and I am not a criminal or addict.
We just can’t afford rent to get into anywhere. We have slept in our car, tents and the (former) cold weather shelter in Anacortes. I think the ideal for the homeless is to use one of the many empty buildings and set a “one stop” shelter and services all in one. The majority of homeless just need a warm place, help with social services and a kind word.
They all want to be treated with a bit of dignity. We are not trash; please don’t treat us as such. We are someone’s daughter, son, mother or father.
We are just trying to survive and better our lives. If you want to help us, please do. If you don’t, you can keep your comments to yourself.
Cynthia Beck
Concrete
