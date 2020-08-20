Some people would choose to go back to an earlier time, back when America was “great.” Some would even choose to return to those times and ignore all the things that weren’t so great for everyone.
I’m not ancient, but I did grow up in a time that seemed less complicated, at least to a child insulated from life’s many grim realities.
I remember what happened when I was caught calling someone a name. I recall two instances quite vividly because I was given reason to reconsider my actions.
Even a child who often makes and unmakes friends several times a day can see the error, and the hurt, caused by name-calling.
I learned those untempered outbursts revealed more about my own character than they did about the person I was trying to dishonor.
During those “great” times, even adults who revealed their character by persistent name-calling were called childish.
Today, we no longer call such offenders childish; we call them “Mr. President.”
There is something seriously wrong with that.
John Boggs
Concrete
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.