The president recently declared, in one of his most sage opinions, that “only red states are ‘America.’” Had I the dubious distinction of being able to question him, here are a few of the things I would ask him to clarify:
What is American about pathologically lying, espousing fake information, blaming others for your own bumbling actions, dividing the nation, and cheating employees and contractors out of money owed to them? What do you say when it comes to cheating on your wife or misogynist bragging about grabbing the genitalia of unsuspecting women? Or how about inciting a white supremacist, racially motivated bigoted base to harass and assault people who are engaged in legal and peaceful protestations?
A real great snapshot of America is the NRA goons with their automatic weapons slung over their shoulders while they attempt to intimidate those who might express an unpopular idea or a concept they don’t agree with; does that foster the ideal of “free speech?” Can you explain any of that?
Or how about the more subtle act of stacking the judicial system so it encourages gerrymandering of those red states to discourage voting by black and brown Americans?
Then there is always the blatant nepotism that enables bringing inept family members into this government that you so deeply despise while the turnover of your cabinet and administration resembles people leaving a theater after seeing a repulsive movie. These are just a few of the questions and issues I would like some answers to, but I don’t think the man is capable.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
