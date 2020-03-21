If you like great photography, stories about animals and cool places and have a computer, you might want to check out Nature on PBS. They are streaming 21 different videos right now. They range from horses to hummingbirds and lynx to wolves.

There is even an "Hour in Yellowstone" without dialogue but some outstanding images. I've no idea how long they will keep doing this but for now, it is free.

Enjoy.

Randy Neumann

Sedro-Woolley

