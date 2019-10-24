I like to read the letters to the editor, and I write some of my own.
Granted that nearly everything in that section is opinion, it is an attempt by the writer to persuade other readers that the writer has a credible argument. Unfortunately, depending on the source material for such opinions, the argument isn’t credible at all. Rather than argue every single false assumption, I thought I’d provide some source material that might help us eliminate opinions based on “fake news.”
AARP advises its members to: consider the source, examine the publisher and its website closely, consult experts, check the quality of the materials, confirm facts by other sources, don’t stop at the headline and scroll down to see if friends have checked it and called foul.
You can Google it. It’s not just AARP that has suggestions. Due diligence, people. Being informed is not a spectator sport. If you’re getting all your information from one place, and it’s not a credible source … then your opinion may be based on fiction, not fact. Trust me. There are a number of writers whose arguments just aren’t credible. It’s on you.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
