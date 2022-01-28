...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Letter: Sports hero's unsubstantiated claim part of a sad story
Sunday’s online goskagit.com carried a very sad story about one of our state’s true sports heroes.
John Stockton, who retired from his Hall of Fame basketball career holding the NBA's record of steals and assists, had his season ticket suspended by Gonzaga, his alma mater, because he refused to wear a mask at its home basketball games where he has been a prominent fixture for years.
In explaining his unwillingness to mask up, he also justified his unvaccinated status with the claim that COVID-19 vaccinations have killed more than 100 professional athletes “in the prime of their life.”
I have no doubt that Stockton is sincere in his beliefs, but his claims about COVID vaccines invite a response.
Stockton offered no evidence for his claims about the dead athletes, perhaps because there is none (spokesman.com). Nor are his other assertions about COVID vaccines' risks backed by the numbers. He went on to say that Gonzaga students, who are also required to wear masks at home games, are more likely to be harmed by COVID vaccines than by COVID itself — another claim that is patently untrue (politifact.com).
I cannot explain why a man who has risen into basketball’s top tier, hoisted there by his towering statistical dominance of assists made and balls stolen, can so cavalierly dismiss any numbers he does not like.
No, I cannot explain it. But we can learn a few things from his sad situation.
Belief is often untied to reality.
Nor are skills and talents always transferable. Expertise in dribbling, passing, shooting or anything else does not make one proficient at everything.
Stockton’s extraordinary assist and steal numbers elevated him to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Denying COVID reality should place him in the Public Health Hall of Infamy.
