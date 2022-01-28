Sunday’s online goskagit.com carried a very sad story about one of our state’s true sports heroes.

John Stockton, who retired from his Hall of Fame basketball career holding the NBA's record of steals and assists, had his season ticket suspended by Gonzaga, his alma mater, because he refused to wear a mask at its home basketball games where he has been a prominent fixture for years.  

In explaining his unwillingness to mask up, he also justified his unvaccinated status with the claim that COVID-19 vaccinations have killed more than 100 professional athletes “in the prime of their life.”  

I have no doubt that Stockton is sincere in his beliefs, but his claims about COVID vaccines invite a response.

Stockton offered no evidence for his claims about the dead athletes, perhaps because there is none (spokesman.com). Nor are his other assertions about COVID vaccines' risks backed by the numbers. He went on to say that Gonzaga students, who are also required to wear masks at home games, are more likely to be harmed by COVID vaccines than by COVID itself — another claim that is patently untrue (politifact.com).

I cannot explain why a man who has risen into basketball’s top tier, hoisted there by his towering statistical dominance of assists made and balls stolen, can so cavalierly dismiss any numbers he does not like.

No, I cannot explain it. But we can learn a few things from his sad situation.

Belief is often untied to reality.

Nor are skills and talents always transferable.  Expertise in dribbling, passing, shooting or anything else does not make one proficient at everything.  

Stockton’s extraordinary assist and steal numbers elevated him to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Denying COVID reality should place him in the Public Health Hall of Infamy.

Ken Winkes

Conway

