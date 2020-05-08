As compelling as all of these anti-Trump letters have been, I cannot imagine not voting for Trump and conceding to the idea of being governed by today’s Democrats.
Not too long ago we used to see the candidates from the socialist party and the communist party on the voters ballots. They would get a few votes and then be gone. We don’t see that anymore because they got smart and embedded themselves into the Democratic Party.
We can witness that their influence is gaining traction as the Democratic Party is so obviously moving further to the left. It’s quite concerning that the likes of Bernie Sanders was able to gather the support he got by promising to take so much away in order to give so much away. All under the guise of social justice.
Although Joe Biden is not Bernie Sanders, this yearning for more government control and dependency is mounting and deepening its roots into our way of life.
Even with all of his misgivings, I have to appreciate Trump in his efforts to combat this creeping socialist movement.
Trump campaigned and won the presidency with issues like secure borders, fair trade, personal choice in health care, going after the terrorists, promoting capitalism, draining the swamp, updating the military, supporting our police and more.
Most of these commitments ring counter to the Democrats’ way of thinking. Differences in policies is what create the divide — not style.
Given the choice, in trying to preserve the concept of freedom, as it was meant to be, I advocate to stand on the same side as Trump.
Marty McNett
Alger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.