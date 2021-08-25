The Aug. 15 article "Landowners, Fish and Wildlife team up to take on elk" only tells part of the story about elk damages to East Skagit famland and crops.
The 2019 Skagit County Assessor Dave Thomas’ survey of agricultural land in east Skagit County reported elk damage on one-third of the farmland (5,182 acres out of 15,000 acres). Damages to each of the 107 farms ranged from $12,000-$150,000. The estimated farmer losses caused by elk for the entire east Skagit County area is $1.4 million each year.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife brought additional elk to the farming areas of east Skagit County and have not managed the elk to protect farmland for the past 10 years.
Under the Growth Management Act (GMA), Skagit County must identify and permanently protect agricultural land as part of compliance with the GMA and the Skagit County Comprehensive Plan. The GMA also requires protection against conflicts with the use of agricultural resource lands that are designated under RCW 36.70A.170.
Skagit County commissioners must comply with all state planning laws. How can the commissioners protect farms and farming as required under the GMA when the actions of Fish and Wildlife are not protecting farmland?
State agencies should comply with all state laws and manage their programs to not damage any landowner, including farmers. Fish and Wildlife has much more work to do to comply with the law to protect farmland from elk.
Ellen Bynum, executive director
Friends of Skagit County
