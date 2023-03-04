The Washington Legislature needs to increase Medicaid funding in this year’s budget. Luckily, our own state Sen. Muzzall is sponsoring SB 5526/HB 1571 to increase nursing facility rates, but the overall Medicaid budget is woefully underfunded as well.
I am the regional director for several skilled nursing facilities in Washington state but primarily work from the Life Care Center of Mount Vernon. We serve 59 seniors and employ about 75 people. We mainly support low-income seniors with 42 of the 59 relying on Medicaid. We would be able to house 100 residents, but sadly, the state’s reimbursement rates for these patients do not reflect the true cost of care, adding to the nursing staff crisis in our state.
Current Medicaid rates are based on 2020 costs and do not reflect labor and operating costs, which have grown tremendously. In the past five years, nursing facilities like mine provided over $620 million in uncompensated Medicaid care to Washington’s low-income patients. Because of that shortfall in funding, we are unable to compete for and hire enough staff.
This inadequate funding is impacting more than just low-income seniors and those caring for them because our hospitals are now overcrowded. Seniors are stuck in hospital beds for months beyond being medically ready to discharge because a long-term care placement cannot be found, meaning people with urgent medical needs can’t get a hospital bed when they need one.
I receive regular calls from hospitals and families seeking placements. And sadly, if and when these families find a spot for their parent or grandparent, they sometimes have to drive hours to visit.
Washington’s population is aging, and the state’s Medicaid budget is not keeping pace with demand. Lawmakers need to better understand this broken system and show seniors they care about their care.
