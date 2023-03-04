The Washington Legislature needs to increase Medicaid funding in this year’s budget. Luckily, our own state Sen. Muzzall is sponsoring SB 5526/HB 1571 to increase nursing facility rates, but the overall Medicaid budget is woefully underfunded as well.

I am the regional director for several skilled nursing facilities in Washington state but primarily work from the Life Care Center of Mount Vernon. We serve 59 seniors and employ about 75 people. We mainly support low-income seniors with 42 of the 59 relying on Medicaid. We would be able to house 100 residents, but sadly, the state’s reimbursement rates for these patients do not reflect the true cost of care, adding to the nursing staff crisis in our state.

