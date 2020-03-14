After reading the article about Skagit River salmon the other day, I thought it important to emphasize the impact on our region.
The loss and damage of critical salmon habitat is the culprit for why salmon runs have declined by 90% from their historical numbers. Forest cover, ecologically important lands and kelp beds are critical to the survival and recovery of salmon and orcas, yet all have declined measurably in recent years. Nearly 2,000 acres of ecologically important lands are damaged each year. Puget Sound herring, which feed salmon and other animals, are at about 50% of 1978 levels.
Unfortunately, we are losing habitat faster than we can protect and restore it. For years Washington has tried to achieve No Net Loss of habitat as the state grows, but habitat degradation and losses continue. Washington needs to shift beyond a No Net Loss to Net Ecological Gain in our state’s regulations. Doing so would increase habitat protection by reducing impacts from development and accelerate restoration of critical habitat and sensitive ecosystems for Southern Resident orcas and their food web.
Our state legislators need to support HB 2550, a bill that would evaluate and shape a Net Ecological Gain policy direction to be included into specific land use and environmental laws. This bill is important because salmon in the Skagit River and other Puget Sound rivers cannot wait, nor can the endangered Southern Resident orcas who depend on salmon. With a Net Gain standard, developers would be responsible for not only mitigating their impact to critical habitat that supports salmon, but leaving it better than they found it. It is time for us to start believing the science and stand up for our environment before it is too late.
Gary Wickman
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.