It is with a grateful heart that I sit in my warm home with food on the table, knowing that in the blink of an eye that could all change.
Several friends are mourning family members lost within the past month.
Thousands of people across this country are trying to get past the devastation of losing everything as the result of tornadoes, fires and floods.
Many multimillionaires in Congress have closed their eyes to states that are desperate for help with child and elder care, affordable health care, affordable housing and climate initiatives, to help our growing number of weather-related disasters.
Many state "representatives" are denying voting rights to constituents they don't like. It is an ugly and frightening thing to watch the disintegration of the Republican Party as a would-be dictator tells them what to do.
Yet hope remains as people come together to help in the best way possible. "These things remain — Faith, hope and love, the greatest of which is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.