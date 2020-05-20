As a recently retired clergy from a Burlington church, I am aware of many churches in the valley that are choosing to remain closed during this pandemic.
In my checking in with many of them, the pastoral leadership agree with me that they also are committed to listening to the civic leaders, especially health scientists and public health officers.
I respect the damaging capabilities of the COVID-19 virus, such that I encourage people I know to stay safe by not congregating now and by practicing the other safeguards that our governor has been requiring. I support those decisions even though I, too, sometimes feel isolated, while fully acknowledging the pain I hear from others, caused by the lock-down imperative.
I want to neither lose my resolve to ride this out nor lose my patience for sufficient testing and arrival of a safe and effective vaccine so that I can safely re-enter our common civic life. I hope this for all people living in Skagit, and I commend the closed churches for finding other effective ways to continue their missions.
Laurin Vance
Stanwood
