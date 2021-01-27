This $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus package is going to end up creating an economic disaster for far too many.
Certain people do, legitimately, need help as this tragedy is being used to play us for the suckers we are.
Two trillion dollars divided by the United States' population equals $6,000 for every man, woman and child.
Joe Biden passes out $1,400 here and there, extends unemployment benefits and brands himself as the Great Uniter.
The fact is that with this financially deceptive gameplay, the opposite will prove to be true.
Most of the rest of this money will be used to feed the 5,000-plus pages of a grab bag full of mostly special favors.
"You vote for mine and I vote for yours" is how the "swamp" works. Now we're on the hook for way more than we could ever afford.
Our glutenous government, with all of its self-importance, refuses to acknowledge the consequences for the rest those not on the take.
From my observations, this new administration is not only obsessed with identity politics but addicted to more government takeover and glad to be in charge of the purse strings.
The inflation that the Democrats' planned deficit spending will cause spells doomsday for far too many.
As a fiscally responsible conservative, I've come to my own conclusion that those in control of our government spending are a shortsighted, opportunistic bunch of bullies that we should all be ashamed of.
Marty McNett
Alger
