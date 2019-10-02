The bad boy behavior at a high school where I volunteered was appalling. The football team mooned people from the school bus windows. Boys dumped students in garbage cans. Bashing females, gays and the disabled was a competitive sport.
Grownups in the school saw the behavior as disgraceful and wanted the person at the top to correct the situation. Confronted at a PTA meeting, the school principal dismissed these concerns saying, “Boys will be boys.” Eventually the PTA received a Community Oriented Policing Services grant. They enlisted the help of school security police, parents, community members and an expert on bullying. Together this group confronted the social corruption, the principal got the message and retired.
During this period I watched my siblings rear their children. They taught their teens the value of being honest, respectful and generous. They demanded discipline and corrected their children appropriately. To my siblings’ credit, their children became fine adult citizens. So understand my dismay when these siblings not only voted for Trump ignoring his irresponsible behavior, they continue to excuse his blatant corruption. How is it they could expect better behavior from their children than from the president of the United States?
It’s unfortunate this nation must go through an impeachment process at this time. I believe Republicans could have long ago disciplined Trump but instead, they colluded with him.
Had they shown some leadership, said no to his trashing of the Constitution and demanded something better from this president, our nation would be more unified and stronger. We’d be a people working together for the things that truly matter to children and adults and to the future of the planet. Bad behavior is never acceptable. It’s time to retire the bullies.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
