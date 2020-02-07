Property taxes are now available for viewing at the Skagit County website under “Property One Stop.”
Our share for school taxes is 55% of the total. The Sedro-Woolley School District operating budget is currently $75 million, up at least 35% from 2017. Where are the millions from timber tax for 10 years that could have replaced the high school boiler and school roofs that get mentioned with every levy?
Why is this current Proposition 1 levy for another $15 million necessary when we already voted for the same “emergency” fixes in the 2018 levy? Why did the School Board take out a $3 million bond without our vote on top of this levy, and where will the money come from?
I say don’t give them any more money until they have proven financial responsibility and fixed the items already paid for. My household cannot afford an additional $200-300 in taxes for schools.
Why keep voting for more taxes? Our taxes for the fire district and police officers recently passed. The city of Sedro-Woolley is raising utility fees in February. We are not independently wealthy. My 89-year-old mother has paid school taxes for 70 years. She has zero children or grandchildren in the school system. Her debt should be paid.
Robin Gillis
Sedro-Woolley
