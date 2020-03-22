In reading letters in the Skagit Valley Herald, I find it amazing that some people refuse to work for unity in fighting the current virus. They are blind to anything positive.

Some of the most truth-telling professionals are working with the administration and yet these letter-writing individuals think they know better because they see themselves as so intelligent and wise.

So please, one of you come up with the answer to this problem; arise to the challenge.

Shirley Tollefson

Mount Vernon

