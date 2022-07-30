...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The climate alarmists in the media and (mostly) the Democratic party, including Alex Ramel, are leading our civilization toward failure. Government officials are clamping down on agricultural technology (i.e., livestock, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides) in the name of "saving the planet."
Having spent a lifetime in agriculture, I can tell you that without the above listed inputs, production will go down. Like it or not, our world will starve if we don't allow farmers to produce all they can with every resource available. Please look up what is happening in Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and other countries where politicians, bureaucrats and environmental activists are clamping down on farmers and food production. How short-sighted.
If we continue down this path that many politicians are leading us, we will be broke and starved to death before any effect on the climate is ever seen. Please vote for common sense. We must take a step back and think about what happens when crop efficiency is reduced. Although it makes people feel good to buy and eat organic, it is the least efficient production system out there. Are we to think that advancing technology is good for every part of our society, except for our food supply?
Let the markets work. Farmers around the world will make it happen if ignorant governments and power-hungry politicians will just get out of the way. There are more than 1 billion people in our world who are food insecure. Will the U.S. be next? Don't be so sure that we won't. We must make a stand now. We can't just give up fossil fuels and ag technology because know-nothing politicians and media personalities say we need to.
Please vote for common sense this year and in the years to come. Maybe we can get back to commonsense living and a prosperous, market-driven economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.