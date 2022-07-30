The climate alarmists in the media and (mostly) the Democratic party, including Alex Ramel, are leading our civilization toward failure. Government officials are clamping down on agricultural technology (i.e., livestock, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides) in the name of "saving the planet."

Having spent a lifetime in agriculture, I can tell you that without the above listed inputs, production will go down. Like it or not, our world will starve if we don't allow farmers to produce all they can with every resource available. Please look up what is happening in Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and other countries where politicians, bureaucrats and environmental activists are clamping down on farmers and food production. How short-sighted.

