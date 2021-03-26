Right-wing crazy didn’t start with QAnon.
The U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service are floundering. First-class mail delivery is still slower than before COVID; Republicans fret the USPS is bleeding billions; and the overburdened IRS has had to delay tax filing day yet again.
Some would shrug, say that government can’t do anything right and leave it at that.
But what’s really going on? It’s not that hard to tell.
Over the last decade with the Senate in Republican control, Congress cut the IRS budget by 20% while the number of tax filings increased 17%. (Propublica) As a result, audit rates declined by half between 2010-2019 (Accounting Today), and 11 million 2020 tax returns remain unprocessed. Further tasked with hundreds of millions of stimulus payments to Americans, the IRS has now been met with predictable Republican complaints about all those unprocessed tax returns. (Fox Business)
The post office situation is even more complicated. The internet has cut into first-class mail demand, but most of the USPS deficit was created by a 2006 Bush administration law that required it to pre-fund employee healthcare and retirement costs. No other public or private organization has the same burden. Without it, the USPS would have operated at a profit through most of the last decade.
Trump’s Postmaster DeJoy sees no solution to its Congress-created financial woes other than to further cut postal services and raise rates. (NPR)
But public services like the post office weren’t intended to be money makers. Tax-supported services are supposed to benefit the whole nation, not individuals. Preferring the pursuit of private profit over the public good, Republicans have naturally declared war against them.
Hamstring the horse; then complain it can’t run.
Makes great sense to Republicans, but for the nation, it’s even crazier than QAnon.
Ken Winkes
Conway
